NANO TECH FOUND VAX & UNVAX HUMANS WARNING!

HUMANS ARE SCREWED! THEY WENT ALONG TO GET ALONG AND NOW TIMES UP! THE SATANIC ELITE HAVE BECOME WAY TO POWERFUL TO STOP. THEIR SATANIC NEW WORLD ORDER IS A REPLAY OF GEORGE ORWELLS 1984 DEMISE. IT'S HERE NOW AND VIRTUALLY ALL HUMANITY IS SCHEDULED TO BE MURDERED BY 2025. THAT'S THEIR WARNING NOT MINE. YOU BETTER PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THEY WAY BECAUSE THEY'RE COMING FOR ALL OF US RIGHT NOW...