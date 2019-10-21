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Did 25,000 Attend Bernie's NY Rally?
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378 views • October 21, 2019
Millie Weaver went to the recent Bernie Sanders Presidential campaign rally in New York where AOC and the squad endorsed him for President. The main stream media reported the Sanders campaign claim that over 25,000 people were in attendance, however, on-the-ground footage suggests otherwise.
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