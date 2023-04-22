Tragic Accident Or Home INVASION? Media Stokes RACE WAR In SHOOTING Of Ralph Yarl

Stew Peters Show





April 21, 2023





The race baiting media has decided the shooting of Ralph Yarl means it’s George Floyd riot season again.

Sheriff Mark Lamb joins Stew to discuss the persecution of 84 year old Andrew Lester for defending his home.

Andrew Lester shot Ralph Yarl after he allegedly tired to enter his home late in the night.

According to reports, Yarl was there to pick up his siblings but he was at the wrong address.

The promotion of lawlessness by left wing prosecutors across the country has contributed to putting the entire nation on edge.

Citizens have completely lost faith in the rule of law.

The MSM is once again politicizing this unfortunate incident to push for gun confiscation.

The southern border is a complete disaster as American families grieve their loved ones who have died from fentanyl trafficking.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2joc4i-tragic-accident-or-home-invasion-media-stokes-race-war-in-shooting-of-ralph.html



