Esmog Spion comparison (new vs old model) + how to use them

Link:
https://www.esmog-shop.com/messtechnik/endotronic/
On the new Esmog Spion I would also recommend to screw on 2 antenna's (one on each side) before turning the device on (an additional safety precaution which reduces chance on damaging the device).
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.