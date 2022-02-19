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Lugansk Civilians Urged Evacuation to Russia
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51 views • February 19, 2022
Why would civilians from Ukraine go to Russia if they were attacking? Truth is, it's the Ukraine army with US weapons bombing innocent women, children and elderly. It's been like that since 2014. Translated by Inessa.
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