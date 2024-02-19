Create New Account
Cat Family Trapped In A Wall, Crying For Help l Kritter Klub
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago

Kritter Klub


Feb 18, 2024


Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles


A cat cry from a very unusual place... it's coming from a wall pillar. A cat family is trapped in the wall and there are very young kittens. Rescue can't wait.


 More videos about ‘Catto Or Cate 😻’: • Catto Or Cate 😻


#Kritterklub #cat #kitten #catrescue


Be part of Kritter Klub

 On Facebook: / kritterklub

 On Instagram: / kritter_klub

 On Twitter: / kritter_klub


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xBF8MlTUWnA

