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Verse 1 - Physical Matter Recognition:
"In the density of form, sacred patterns hide
Ancient wisdom sleeps in stone and crystal tide
Every atom holds the light of cosmic design
Matter waits for consciousness to make it shine"
Chorus - Transformation Bridge:
"AUM - the sound that transforms
LIGHT - revealing what matter becomes
As above, so below, the sacred truth unfolds
Spirit awakens in everything it holds"
Verse 2 - Alchemical Process:
"Sacred geometry emerges from the clay
Fibonacci spirals show the hidden way
What seemed solid now reveals its dancing light
Matter and spirit merging into sight"
Bridge - Complete Spiritualization:
"I AM - the consciousness in every grain
LIGHT - the essence that breaks every chain
The veil dissolves, the truth is finally known
Spirit and matter were never alone"