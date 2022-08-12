Silver or Seed.. Which is more valuable???

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I just did some math this morning and was quite shocked so I had to show you this video! I hope it inspires you with some ideas!
Check out my website and get on my email list @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com for more cool knowledge to help you thrive not just survive!
Also check out my podcast @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.libsyn.com and make sure to download them for future listening!!! Blessings!