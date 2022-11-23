Predestination: God is in Total Control

God is in total control of the creation and uses people and events to accomplish His will. Understanding this truth is crucial if we want to be successful on this earth.

Pastor John begins by listing the three cornerstones in God’s master plan and how the Bible shows that time passes more quickly for God than with man. Then he goes into the account of Joseph, who was sold as a slave in Egypt, which was occupied by a people known as Hyksos, who ruled Egypt until sometime before Moses was born.

He will show how the Hyksos played a significant role in God's plan as Jacob and his family eventually moved down to Egypt once Joseph had become the Prime Minister to the foreign Pharaoh. This message will expand your understanding on how God thinks and what man must do in order to line up with God's will.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1211.pdf

RLJ-1211 -- NOVEMBER 8, 2009

Predestination Part 4: God is in Total Control

