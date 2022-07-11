Should We Adopt Racism? Marxists like Ayanna Pressley Pray We Do

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Squad number, Ayana Presley, like Ibrim Kendi, wants to segregate society based on skin color, and coerces you to adopt her Marxist belief system as your own. It is completely antithetical to Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" but completely compatible with Jim Crowe, the KKK, and George Wallace's dream of continual segregation. The truth is that the game theoretically correct calculation is to adopt racism if we become monolithic groups, our actions and thinking predictive based on color of skin. #AyannaPressley #marxism #racism MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more