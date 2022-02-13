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Arrests at Ambassador Bridge!
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931 views • February 13, 2022
Arrests at Ambassador Bridge! Canadians on ALERT! Major arrests of protesting families and seizure of vehicles done by Communist RCMP today!!! Where have they taken the children? The seized vehicles? Will peaceful demonstrators be held indefinitely? CANADIANS, RESIST!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (Lying Communists CBC said "12 demonstrators left." Should we show them how much are left? LET'S GO!!!!!!!!!
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