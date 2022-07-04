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Dollar Down Food Up 04/07/2022
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150 views • April 07, 2022
Today we take a look at how inflation is starting. Higher fertilizer prices, means food prices will sky-rocket. We also take a look at how Putin predicting the Dollar and Euro's demise and that everyone should move to "real reserves of raw materials" like "land, food and gold". Also, it's important to note that the global oil market could lose 3 million barrels per day of supply from Russia starting in April.
0:00 Dollar Down Food Up
00:52 Food Hyperinflation
04:46 Soaring Fertilizer Prices ahead of Planting
05:37 Global Uprising Begins - Fiat Currency Melt Down
07:11 Grain Shippers want regulators
08:44 Biden Says to expect “Real Food Shortages”
10:09 570 000 Chickens set to be destroyed
10:57 Soaring Wheat Prices
13:20 Putin Predicting Dollar and Euro Demise
14:58 Deadline for Rubles for Gas Scheme Approaches
18:28 Currency backed by Gold is Existential Threat to Dollar
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0:00 Dollar Down Food Up
00:52 Food Hyperinflation
04:46 Soaring Fertilizer Prices ahead of Planting
05:37 Global Uprising Begins - Fiat Currency Melt Down
07:11 Grain Shippers want regulators
08:44 Biden Says to expect “Real Food Shortages”
10:09 570 000 Chickens set to be destroyed
10:57 Soaring Wheat Prices
13:20 Putin Predicting Dollar and Euro Demise
14:58 Deadline for Rubles for Gas Scheme Approaches
18:28 Currency backed by Gold is Existential Threat to Dollar
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:
http://www.traintheprophets.com
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog
Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/
Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/
Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership
Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon
Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/
EMP Shields:
http://www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
http://www.heavensharvest.com
Promo Code: Stan
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
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