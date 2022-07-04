Dollar Down Food Up 04/07/2022

Today we take a look at how inflation is starting. Higher fertilizer prices, means food prices will sky-rocket. We also take a look at how Putin predicting the Dollar and Euro's demise and that everyone should move to "real reserves of raw materials" like "land, food and gold". Also, it's important to note that the global oil market could lose 3 million barrels per day of supply from Russia starting in April.0:00 Dollar Down Food Up00:52 Food Hyperinflation04:46 Soaring Fertilizer Prices ahead of Planting05:37 Global Uprising Begins - Fiat Currency Melt Down07:11 Grain Shippers want regulators08:44 Biden Says to expect “Real Food Shortages”10:09 570 000 Chickens set to be destroyed10:57 Soaring Wheat Prices13:20 Putin Predicting Dollar and Euro Demise14:58 Deadline for Rubles for Gas Scheme Approaches18:28 Currency backed by Gold is Existential Threat to DollarVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112