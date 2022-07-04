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Dollar Down Food Up 04/07/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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150 views • April 07, 2022
Today we take a look at how inflation is starting. Higher fertilizer prices, means food prices will sky-rocket. We also take a look at how Putin predicting the Dollar and Euro's demise and that everyone should move to "real reserves of raw materials" like "land, food and gold". Also, it's important to note that the global oil market could lose 3 million barrels per day of supply from Russia starting in April.

0:00 Dollar Down Food Up
00:52 Food Hyperinflation
04:46 Soaring Fertilizer Prices ahead of Planting
05:37 Global Uprising Begins - Fiat Currency Melt Down
07:11 Grain Shippers want regulators
08:44 Biden Says to expect “Real Food Shortages”
10:09 570 000 Chickens set to be destroyed
10:57 Soaring Wheat Prices
13:20 Putin Predicting Dollar and Euro Demise
14:58 Deadline for Rubles for Gas Scheme Approaches
18:28 Currency backed by Gold is Existential Threat to Dollar

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Keywords
wheatwarputinukraineinflationprophecy clubstan johnsondollar down food upprices going up
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