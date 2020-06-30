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DOJ, AG Barr moves to complete Google anti-trust investigation
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11 views • June 30, 2020
Fox News Senior Judicial Analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano discusses why big tech is not violating antitrust laws by freeing political speech as the Department of Justice gets ready to complete an investigation.
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