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TERROR RAID . 5G AIR GANG STALKING CHEMTRAIL PILOT (ROSS JONES) 19/12/20 UNSAFE FLY 20M ALT CAA REPORT 7044
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572 views • December 19, 2020
5g air gang stalking
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/9d27444a-26b8-4447-92e2-80c020fe6c7a
Dear Northumbria Police,
Please include at least the following information: - for the ID number
to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why
the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed
(e.g. Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc)
Borough the helicopter was deployed to
The result (e.g. person located, evidence gathered etc)
Yours,
Damian
19/12/2020 AT 13:49HRS G-POLA ABOVE.
5G AIR STALKING
UNITED STATES PATENT APPLICATION 20070139247
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/9d27444a-26b8-4447-92e2-80c020fe6c7a
Dear Northumbria Police,
Please include at least the following information: - for the ID number
to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why
the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed
(e.g. Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc)
Borough the helicopter was deployed to
The result (e.g. person located, evidence gathered etc)
Yours,
Damian
19/12/2020 AT 13:49HRS G-POLA ABOVE.
5G AIR STALKING
UNITED STATES PATENT APPLICATION 20070139247
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