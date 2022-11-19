The Call - Preparation For The Crisis

What does the Bible say about the end times? What is the mark of the beast and when will people receive it? What did Jesus mean when He said, “As in the days of Noah”? And what can we learn from His warnings to Christians living during the time of the first and second sieges of Jerusalem? Where are we in the timeline of end-time events? Mackenzie Drebit reviews Adventist teachings on last day events and discusses the two kinds of preparations we must make to get ready for the coming crisis. Find out a startling truth that we may be farther along than anticipated and preparation must be made. A visual timeline provides a clear picture of where we are in relation to events preceding Christ’s return.



