Thousands of Palestinians Gathered Friday Night at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Video, Thousands of Palestinians gathered Friday night (3rd Friday of Ramadan) at Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Muslims came to the revered mosque from all over the country amid tight security following concerns that the ongoing Israel-Hamas war could spark clashes in Jerusalem’s Old City.
Image found used for this video was found with this article, before dark apparently.
PHOTOS:
125,000 Palestinian worshippers perform prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Published March 29, 2024
https://www.dawn.com/news/1824474/photos-125000-palestinian-worshippers-perform-prayers-at-al-aqsa-mosque
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.