Thousands of Palestinians Gathered Friday Night at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Video, Thousands of Palestinians gathered Friday night (3rd Friday of Ramadan) at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Muslims came to the revered mosque from all over the country amid tight security following concerns that the ongoing Israel-Hamas war could spark clashes in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Image found used for this video was found with this article, before dark apparently.

PHOTOS: 125,000 Palestinian worshippers perform prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque



Published March 29, 2024

https://www.dawn.com/news/1824474/photos-125000-palestinian-worshippers-perform-prayers-at-al-aqsa-mosque



