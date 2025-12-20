BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How To Choose or Change a Church: A Biblical Guide for the Last Days
LastChristian
20 views • 1 day ago

How to Choose or Change a Church is a bold, Scripture-driven teaching for believers living in the final days of increasing deception, compromise, and apostasy within the visible church.

As cultural pressure intensifies and biblical truth is increasingly softened, redefined, or outright rejected, Christians are facing a critical question: Are we sitting under faithful biblical teaching—or remaining in places that have drifted from the authority of God’s Word?

This powerful 4-segment episode begins with a concise Week in Review of major world events, examined through a Christian lens, highlighting global instability, attacks on biblical truth, pressure against Israel, economic uncertainty, and the rapid rise of apostasy. From there, the program transitions into a deep, verse-rooted examination of what Scripture itself says about the church, doctrine, leadership, and separation from error.

This episode answers questions many believers are quietly asking but rarely hear addressed from the pulpit:

• Is it biblical to leave a church?

• What doctrines are non-negotiable?

• How do we test pastors and leadership biblically?

• What does Scripture say about unity versus truth?

• When does staying become disobedience?

Grounded entirely in the error-proof Word of God, this teaching makes clear that loyalty belongs to Christ alone, not institutions, traditions, or denominations. It calls believers to discernment, courage, and obedience in an age where truth is increasingly unpopular.

This episode is not about church-hopping or personal preference. It is about faithfulness to Scripture, protection of your family, and obedience to Christ in the last days.

If you are serious about following Jesus according to the Bible, not culture, this episode is essential listening.

For more information or to support our ministry please visit https://www.lastchristian.net/

false doctrinechoosing a churchchristian discernmentfalse teacherssound doctrinesola scripturabiblical authoritylast days deceptionchurch leadershipend times churchbiblical churchevangelical christian teachingapostasy in the churchchurch discernmentleaving a church biblicallybible alonetesting doctrinechurch compromiseseparation from errorobeying scripture
