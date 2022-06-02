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#285: Capitalism: Usury Vs. Labor—E. Michael Jones
Patrick Coffin Show
Patrick Coffin Show
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17 views • June 02, 2022
Dr. E. Michael Jones writes thick books, which only means you get several books between two covers. One of these is Barren Metal: A History of Capitalism As the Conflict Between Labor and Usury.

The founder and editor of Culture Wars magazine returns to the podcast to talk about capitalism in light of Catholic teaching, usury, and why God must matter to economics. “Barren metal” is a reference to coins in a line spoken by Antonio to Shylock in Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice

In this Interview You Will Learn
👉The various senses in which popes have used the word capitalism
👉The origins of modern Catholic economic thought
👉The traditional role played by the Jews in money lending industries
👉Why usury is unnatural and sinful, and why Dante placed usurers and sodomites in the same ring of hell in The Divine Comedy
👉Why capitalism is best understood as the conflict between usury and labor
👉How our Lord used money in parables and in teaching examples
👉Why mammon vs God is often the central biblical life decision

Resources
👉Fidelity Press book link to the works of Dr. E. Michael Jones, including Barren Metal: A History of Capitalism As the Conflict Between Labor and Usury https://www.fidelitypress.org/
👉Culture Wars magazine https://culturewars.com/
Keywords
capitalisme michael jonespatrick coffin
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