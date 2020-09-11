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WILLIAM COOPER – ASSASSINATED AMERICAN HERO FOR REVEALING ALL TRUTHS
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160 views • September 11, 2020
This is an excerpt from an over 4 hour videotaped lecture in Atlanta, Georgia February 23, 1991 about Bill’s newly published book ‘BEHOLD A PALE HORSE’. It WILL blow your mind. It’s incredible how timely and prophetic this has become since then. Please read below...
Full video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zdZcbJ7xxus
Please keep in mind the video quality of 1991 and special thanks to the person who posted it. Highly recommended you watch it in it’s entirety, download-save and share a copy with everyone you know as well – before it’s censored.
You can also download a copy of the complete video here https://icedrive.net/1/d4Qe1XmgnH
This highly controversial book and all of Bill’s voluminous and enlightening, thoroughly researched, factual information, was not only shocking in it’s revelations about so many vitally important subjects affecting humanity, but exposing ALL the blatant lies, propaganda, disinformation and the truly evil agenda from our complicit governments, media and throughout world history.
If you haven’t heard of this man and his compassion, commitment and courage to share the TRUTH everywhere possible, regardless of the consequences (he was assassinated because of this by the Apache County Sheriff's Department during a raid on his home November 5, 2001) then…
𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗳𝘂𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗺 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 - 𝗵𝗲'𝘀 𝗮 𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗲 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗼 𝗼𝗳 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗶𝘁. Excellent and THE best website for everything William Cooper is here https://beholdamessenger.com And because of the escalating censorship online, you can also download many important backups here https://icedrive.net/1/d4Qe1XmgnH 𝗣𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗘 𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁, 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝘁𝗼 𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗽 𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝘀𝗹𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝘁𝗼 𝗪𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗨𝗣 𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗧𝗥𝗨𝗧𝗛𝗦, 𝗯𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝘁'𝘀 𝘁𝗼𝗼 𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲...⏳
Download videos from many sources 100% free https://en.savefrom.net
Full video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zdZcbJ7xxus
Please keep in mind the video quality of 1991 and special thanks to the person who posted it. Highly recommended you watch it in it’s entirety, download-save and share a copy with everyone you know as well – before it’s censored.
You can also download a copy of the complete video here https://icedrive.net/1/d4Qe1XmgnH
This highly controversial book and all of Bill’s voluminous and enlightening, thoroughly researched, factual information, was not only shocking in it’s revelations about so many vitally important subjects affecting humanity, but exposing ALL the blatant lies, propaganda, disinformation and the truly evil agenda from our complicit governments, media and throughout world history.
If you haven’t heard of this man and his compassion, commitment and courage to share the TRUTH everywhere possible, regardless of the consequences (he was assassinated because of this by the Apache County Sheriff's Department during a raid on his home November 5, 2001) then…
𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗳𝘂𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗺 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 - 𝗵𝗲'𝘀 𝗮 𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗲 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗼 𝗼𝗳 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗶𝘁. Excellent and THE best website for everything William Cooper is here https://beholdamessenger.com And because of the escalating censorship online, you can also download many important backups here https://icedrive.net/1/d4Qe1XmgnH 𝗣𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗘 𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁, 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝘁𝗼 𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗽 𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝘀𝗹𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝘁𝗼 𝗪𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗨𝗣 𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗧𝗥𝗨𝗧𝗛𝗦, 𝗯𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝘁'𝘀 𝘁𝗼𝗼 𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲...⏳
Download videos from many sources 100% free https://en.savefrom.net
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