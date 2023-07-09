Create New Account
If fellow fighters have suffered persecution due to supporting the Whistleblowers' Movement, you can contact Himalaya Farms to register and provide details on your persecution
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
7/8/2023 【Miles Insight】If fellow fighters in Communist China or overseas have suffered persecution due to supporting the Whistleblowers' Movement, you can contact Himalaya Farms to register and provide details on your persecution. Currently, Mr. Miles Guo does not accept visitors other than his family members. Please refrain from writing to him.

7/8/2023 【Nicole看七哥】如果在墙内和海外战友们因支持爆料革命遭受过迫害，请向农场登记；郭文贵先生现在不接受除了家人以外的任何人的访问，也请尽量不要给郭先生写信。

