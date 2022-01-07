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News Clips for January 7, 2022
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113 views • January 07, 2022
:34 AT LAST! The Kind Of Mainstream News Guest We Want To See
1:44 Aaron Rodgers on NFL MVP
:35 Irritated Rand Paul
2:04 Wallace NC Board Meeting January 4, 2022
:51 Brazilian Journalist Collapses And Has Five Heart Attacks Days After 3rd COVID Shot
1:18 AGM-183A ARRW ended in a scandal
2:22 Evidence of Self Assembling Nano Circuitry in the Pfizer Vaccine
1:18 MTG and Gaetz Bring Up Fed False Flags During Jan 6th Press Conference
2:53 19-year-old Australian Pfizer vaccine injury
1:05 George Orwell A Final Warning
Brazilian Journalist, Self Assembling Nano-circuitry, Gaetz are from banned.video
The seven other videos came from links to articles from stevequayle.com
10 Clips, 14:48
1:44 Aaron Rodgers on NFL MVP
:35 Irritated Rand Paul
2:04 Wallace NC Board Meeting January 4, 2022
:51 Brazilian Journalist Collapses And Has Five Heart Attacks Days After 3rd COVID Shot
1:18 AGM-183A ARRW ended in a scandal
2:22 Evidence of Self Assembling Nano Circuitry in the Pfizer Vaccine
1:18 MTG and Gaetz Bring Up Fed False Flags During Jan 6th Press Conference
2:53 19-year-old Australian Pfizer vaccine injury
1:05 George Orwell A Final Warning
Brazilian Journalist, Self Assembling Nano-circuitry, Gaetz are from banned.video
The seven other videos came from links to articles from stevequayle.com
10 Clips, 14:48
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