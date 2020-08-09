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RUGBY IN POLAND? GET OUT OF MY PUB!
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23 views • August 09, 2020
Rugby in Poland?
We chat all things rugby this week!
Our guest is Mark Bryan - the Ambassador of International Relations for the Juvenia Rugby Club located in Cracow.
If you live in Cracow and want to join their club as an athlete or supporter check out the following pages:
https://juvenia.info/
https://polandrugbyfestival.com/
https://twitter.com/KrakowRugbyFest
?WHAT IS HUSSAR?
For the short term:
I interview intriguing guests!
Create original commentary.
I focus on culture, history, economics, evolution and much more!
For the long term I hope to build an independent media empire!
Suggestions, requests for content collaboration, sponsors or volunteers get in touch via email at [email protected]
Please consider donating as I want to quit my day job and work full time on HUSSAR!
https://ko-fi.com/radiohussar
#Rugby #PolishRugby #PolskieRugby
We chat all things rugby this week!
Our guest is Mark Bryan - the Ambassador of International Relations for the Juvenia Rugby Club located in Cracow.
If you live in Cracow and want to join their club as an athlete or supporter check out the following pages:
https://juvenia.info/
https://polandrugbyfestival.com/
https://twitter.com/KrakowRugbyFest
?WHAT IS HUSSAR?
For the short term:
I interview intriguing guests!
Create original commentary.
I focus on culture, history, economics, evolution and much more!
For the long term I hope to build an independent media empire!
Suggestions, requests for content collaboration, sponsors or volunteers get in touch via email at [email protected]
Please consider donating as I want to quit my day job and work full time on HUSSAR!
https://ko-fi.com/radiohussar
#Rugby #PolishRugby #PolskieRugby
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