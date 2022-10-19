Kevin Sorbo: Don’t Be a Useful Idiot – Find Faith and Fight for America

In this interview with The New American, international TV star Kevin Sorbo discusses the societal chaos in America that was brought on her by horrendous indoctrination in public schools, efforts to destroy the traditional family, and lack of faith in life. With censorship and intolerance rampant in social and legacy media and the government becoming totalitarian, one must ultimately fight back. To prevail, people must not be sheep, but need to stand their ground, speak their minds and participate in elections.

