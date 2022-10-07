Democrats Deceptively Name Acts To Fool You Into Supporting Them

💸 Inflation Reduction Act

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/5376/text/rh

Named as such to make you think that more spending will reduce inflation when it will only increase it. This Act had less to do with reducing the inflation Biden pretended didn't even exist and more to do with funding the globalists phony climate agenda. The Act made the single largest investment in climate and alternative energy in American history, supposedly to enable America to tackle the made up climate crisis but really to push the globalist New World Order U.N. Agenda 2030 and their 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

💊 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act

https://www.congress.gov/bill/111th-congress/house-bill/3590/text

This Act made you think that it was providing us with affordable healthcare when really it wasn't. It was more expensive and it simply took away your freedoms by mandating health care and implementing a socialist/communist form of healthcare in America. Obamacare was a virtue signalers wet dream to indicate to you that Obama cared when really he and his fellow Democrats could care less and were using this to destroy our healthcare system.

🔫 Concealed Carry Improvement Act

https://www.governor.ny.gov/sites/default/files/2022-07/EXTRAORDINARY_SESSION1-CONCEALED_CARRY_IMPROVEMENT_ACT-BILL.pdf

Named as such to convince the dumbed-down masses that somehow it's going to improve their safety when really it's just going to make innocent law-abiding people more unsafe while limiting our 2nd Amendment rights.

🇺🇸 USA Patriot Act

https://www.congress.gov/bill/107th-congress/house-bill/3162

The USA PATRIOT Act (commonly known as the Patriot Act) was passed in October 2001 by the powers that be and was deliberately named as such after the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks to make it seem like them invoking measures which would totally take away all of our freedoms were somehow necessary to fight terrorism. If you didn't/don't go along with the tyrants tyrannical measures, then they and those they brainwashed would say you aren't a Patriot. Of course that false narrative couldn't be further from the truth. Benjamin Franklin said it best, "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety."

STEVE'S TAKE: These are just four of many examples of Democrats and RINOs purposefully naming their Bills and Acts this way to deceive everyone into thinking that what they're doing is good for America when in reality it's totally destructive to our future.

Don't be fooled by the fools or else you're a fool yourself!

If you think of any other Bills or Acts not on this list, then please leave a comment on this post and I'll update it with those as well if they qualify.

