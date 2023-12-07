"Don't Be Scared... They're Far Away" - a Father Tries to Calm his Daughter, During Relentless Israeli Bombardment

"Don't be scared... They're far away"
Heartbreaking video shows a terror-filled Palestinian girl clinging to her father while he tries to calm her amid relentless Israeli bombardment of the nearby areas.
This video is from yesterday.
