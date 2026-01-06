W T HOLLIS, Sworn In For The State, 190th To Testify

W. T. Hollis, sworn for the State in rebuttal W. T. Hollis, sworn for the State in rebuttal at the Trial of Leo Frank in the Fulton County Superior Court of Atlanta Georgia in August 1913 (Testimony Portion From July 28 - August 21, 1913; Closing Arguments August 21-25, 1913)

Mr. Reed rides out with me every morning. I don't remember talking to J. D. Reed on Monday, April 29th, and telling him that George Epps and Mary Phagan were on my car together. I didn't tell that to anybody. I say like I have always said, that if he was on the car I did not see him.