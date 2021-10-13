© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do you trust the government?????
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • October 13, 2021
The govts are the ones that gave you poisoned blankets and flour.They sent you over trenches into machine guns in mud.They outlawed unions and forced you to work for pennies and threw you aside when you were hurt. they steal your kids for the so called child safety depts .They make money from your misery while they sit at the top with their noses in the trough.Do you think they care about you? They steal your resources and lie to you.Do you really trust them,?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.