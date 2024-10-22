The Second Beast: The False Prophet (Revelation 13)

In chapter 13 of the book of Revelation, the apostle John sees a vision of a helping power that arises to deceive people into worshipping the antichrist system that came out of Rome. This second beast comes out of the Earth, which is contrasted to coming out of the sea (a populous area) and it looks like a lamb (resembles Christianity or Christian values) yet speaks (legislates) like a dragon. This power also exercises all the authority of the first beast, meaning it is a superpower on the Earth.



In history there is only one world power that came up out of nowhere, exercised world power status, looks like Christianity but acts otherwise and is currently helping to deceive people back into a worldwide acceptance of the first beast. This lamb-like power also arose right around the time that the first beast received a mortal wound, and today it is fulfilling its role as the false prophet who deceives the world into building an image of the first beast.



Can you guess who this power is? Today we will find out what history and the bible tell us about it.







