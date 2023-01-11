Create New Account
CEO Address January 12th at 8pm ET
We’re back with another CEO address from our CEO and chief storyteller, Jim Gale.

Last months’ CEO address was so popular, so we are hosting another!

This Thursday, January 12th, Jim will speak to us about updates on what is going on with Food Forest Abundance, various partnership opportunities, how to get discounts through FFA, strategy sessions, and so much more. 

Join us this Thursday, January 12th at 8pm ET by visiting the link in our bio

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwvdOCvqzIiGdGKc4NWtoLvVtg0284Wf_Hl

