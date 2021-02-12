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Get ready for a covid passport ( mirrored from Hugo talks )
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80 views • February 12, 2021
Hi in today’s video I share a video called “ blueprint for a jab passport “ from YouTube channel Hugo talks .( apologises for some foul language in the video) .revelation 13.17 “ and no one could buy or sell unless he had the mark of the beast “
God bless and please pray in Jesus mighty name
God bless and please pray in Jesus mighty name
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