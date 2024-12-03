A Palestinian Neighborhood Besieged by Kiryat Arba

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wadi Al-Hussain, a Palestinian neighborhood near the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron and the fence of Kiryat Arba, faces daily occupation attacks, with Palestinians denied their rights and freedom of movement every Friday and Saturday. Interview: Jamal Saifan, Human Rights Activist.
Reporting: sari jaradat
Filmed: 02/12/2024
