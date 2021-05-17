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Dr. Angelina Farella Talks Covid Vaccine & Ohio Gives Out Million Dollars To 5 Vaccinated Residents
Tammy Cuthbert Garcia
Tammy Cuthbert GarciaCheckmark Icon
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Today on the Naturally Inspired Daily Tammy Talks About: #DrAngelinaFarella #CovidVaccineForChildren #Ohio #MillionDollarGiveaway #TexasRepresentativeTalksAboutCovidVaccineDangers

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