Exposing the migrant destruction in New York city - illegals paid and fed to destroy America
380 views
Published Yesterday

This is only one American city that's experiencing the chaos of having illegals in their city and they're all being fed and paid to stay there for at least six months. Hotels and businesses are being destroyed by this invasion and this includes every city where they have migrated to. No one is doing anything about it as murders and robberies are escalating on a daily basis.

Mirrored - wil paranormal

