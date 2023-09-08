The TRUTH Behind The U.S. Support For Ukraine: Neocon Elites With Family Ties To Eastern Europe

Why does America keep supporting Ukraine when there is no realistic path to victory?

Reporter Brian J. Pfail is here to talk about the generational blood feud that is fueling the West’s obsession with Russia.

Brian argues in his recent piece at Townhall that much of this obsession with Russia and Ukraine is driven by an ethnic grievance.

Victoria Nuland as well as the late Madeleine Albright both have family ties to eastern Europe.

Their families were forced to flee Eastern Europe and this created a generational grudge against modern day Russia.

Madeleine Albright comes from a Jewish family, some of whom were killed at the hands of the Nazis.

This affected her foreign policy in Serbia back in the 90s.

The family of Victoria Nuland has a historical grudge because they fled the country of Ukraine.

Additionally, her husband is Robert Kagan and the co-founder of the prominent NeoCon think tank called the Project For The New American Century.

It is considered politically incorrect to mention that many of the neocons within the American government are Jews.

If it’s brought up then Jewish Supremacy groups like the ADL are unleashed and attempt to cancel and destroy.

Regardless, the American people are waking up to the truth and are starting to demand accountability.

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network