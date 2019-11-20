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Last day's of Peace?
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10 views • November 20, 2019
Since January 12. 2019, I have had a growing sense in my Spirit, that the world is moving into troublesome times. I have been fasting and praying about it, and buried myself in the Bible for answers. During a period of fasting in June this year, I believe God gave me an answer in form of a word from the Bible, and the word was from The Book of Hebrews 11:7. This word also confirmed the profound feeling I had, both on Good Friday and on the Norwegian Constitution Day, the 17th of May 2019. I believe we are approaching the second coming of Christ, but before He comes back, the Bible have promised us a period of birth pangs and tribulation, as we can read about in The Gospels of Matthew 24, Mark 13 and Luke 21. When all this happens, only God knows, but my message to everyone - believers in Christ or not: Get your house in order! Jesus is coming soon, and He is coming for a pure Bride, who have cleansed herself in the Redeeming Blood of The Lamb - Jesus Christ. God bless you all! Thor
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