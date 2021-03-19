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Interview with Dr Sam Kojogianan
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20 views • March 19, 2021
The interview is about Dr. Sam's life and direction. He had an interesting beginning and how God came into his life at an early age. How the Lord spoke to him and told him what he wanted him to do in his life and how all of that came to be. Very interesting testimony.
To link to his ministry, find his link on hkrshine.com web page Inspirational Interviews.
To link to his ministry, find his link on hkrshine.com web page Inspirational Interviews.
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