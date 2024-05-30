Russia Destroyed F-16 Fighters In UKRAINE! More Than 100 NATO Officers Were Wiped Out In LVIV!

On May 29, 2024, a number of reputable Russian telegram channels, citing their own sources in the Russian military department, stated that American F-16 fighter jets without much publicity had already arrived in Ukraine. According to them, American fighters are not only on the territory of Ukraine but even make trial training flights in the skies over the western and central parts of Ukraine. It is reported that the NATO military carefully disguises the flights of F-16 fighter jets. As it turned out, American fighter jets are flying in the skies of Ukraine accompanied by Su-27 and Mig-29 fighters...............................

