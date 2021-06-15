© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New York City Is In Bigger Trouble Than I Thought
Follow
6
Share
Report
660 views • June 15, 2021
SOURCE: The Angry Prepper
New York City Is In Bigger Trouble Than I Thought. We are going to be faced with even more denial by the mayor candidates. They are dancing around all the major issues but address all the non-important issues.
New York City Is In Bigger Trouble Than I Thought. We are going to be faced with even more denial by the mayor candidates. They are dancing around all the major issues but address all the non-important issues.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.