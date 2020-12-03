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Free Windows 10 Sticky Notes Alternative ~ Stickies Tutorial for Beginner
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7 views • December 03, 2020
Here are the basics of how to use Stickies, an alternative sticky notes app for Windows 10.
Timestamps:
0:00 What to Expect
1:10 How to Pin on Top of Screen (Ctrl T)
1:56 Customize & Save Styles
4:08 Make Lists
5:31 Stacks
6:46 Alarms
7:38 Scrollbar Minimization
8:19 Snapping
9:19 Screengrab (Alt - W) & Drawing on Image Notes
11:15 Closed Notes
12:14 Titles
Download https://www.zhornsoftware.co.uk/stickies/download.html
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http://christutorials.teachable.com
https://www.udemy.com/user/chris-navarre/
https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
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Timestamps:
0:00 What to Expect
1:10 How to Pin on Top of Screen (Ctrl T)
1:56 Customize & Save Styles
4:08 Make Lists
5:31 Stacks
6:46 Alarms
7:38 Scrollbar Minimization
8:19 Snapping
9:19 Screengrab (Alt - W) & Drawing on Image Notes
11:15 Closed Notes
12:14 Titles
Download https://www.zhornsoftware.co.uk/stickies/download.html
◢◤◣◥ See My Full Software Courses ◢◤◣◥
http://christutorials.teachable.com
https://www.udemy.com/user/chris-navarre/
https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
◢◤◣◥ Chris Recommends (Affiliate Links) ◢◤◣◥
Get Skillshare Courses Free for 14 Days ►► https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
Remove Webcam Background with VCam ►► https://link.xsolla.com/SjZJLGsK
ProtonVPN ►►https://go.getproton.me/SHDO
HyperX QuadCast Microphone ►►https://amzn.to/2XXm3vf
➣ Follow Me On
YouTube ►►https://www.youtube.com/user/darkskeletontuts
Minds ►►https://www.minds.com/register?referrer=ChrisTutorials
Steemit ►► https://steemit.com/@christutorials/
Gab.ai ►► https://gab.ai/ChrisTutorials
Bitchute ►►https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hU2elaB5u3kB/
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