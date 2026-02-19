GOD is the only authority on righteousness.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #129; We have been looking into Romans 2, which is a lesson on the self-righteousness of religion and false brethren as well as legalistic Christians. Only one righteousness opens up the heavens and only one that we can walk in after salvation - that is Divine Righteousness IN Christ. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!