earthing multi meter test, EMF protection

Why do we earth?? This is why we earth. Electrical pollution is very real.. EMF's (Electronic magnetic frequencies) is real as well and it all affects us as the electrical beings that we are..



In nature we naturally are at very low voltage nearing 0 volts, especially when barefoot on the earth..



but when we are surrounded by constant electrical equipment, electrical radiation and pollution then it can and will affect us to some degree, how to resolve this?? Simply go outside and earth yourself, or do as I do in the cold white north and bring the earthing indoors to you in the form of an earthing blanket or mat.