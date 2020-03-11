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Respect for Artists: Discussion on Copying and Modifying Artist's Work
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
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17 views • March 11, 2020
This is a call for everyone to respect artists and creators of ALL kinds. I am opening up the discussion to prompt awareness for the issues surrounding unauthorized copying , stealing, and modifying of artist's work. I'll share some important background as to the truth behind "The Star People" images that were created in 2014, and some issues and concerns I see happening with digital art, including the misuse of art online in social media and beyond. Please visit my website (➤http://lightstarcreations.com) to purchase my art images, Magical Dimensions Oracle Deck, or to learn more about my transformational sessions! Galactic Blessings! Love, Lightstar
Sessions and Products: https://www.lightstarcreations.com/
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/lightstarcreations
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/lightstarattunementart
Starseed Alliance Int'l: http://starseedallianceinternational.com
Keywords
artistlightstarlightstar creationsreligion and spiritualityculture and lifelightstar artistpeople and blogsartists copying other artistsartist copyrightartist problemsartwork copyrightcopying artworkdigital art copyrightdigital art rightscopying artists
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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