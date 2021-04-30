ndia's hospitals swamped as daily COVID cases approach 380,000

India's hospitals turn sick away as daily COVID cases approach 380,000 | DW News

India has set another global record in coronavirus cases, reporting almost 380,000 new infections in the last day. Medical aid from abroad has started arriving in the country, but hospitals are still struggling with shortages of staff and supplies, including oxygen. India's health care system is so overwhelmed that many patients are being turned away.

A COVID-19 ward in a hospital in Delhi. The hospital, like so many, is full to overflowing. Medical staff are stretched to the limit, some falling ill with the disease themselves. Just one reality in India's coronavirus emergency.

A woman receives oxygen outside a Sikh temple. She's not alone. There's no room for these people in Delhi's emergency wards. Relatives are left to cope with severely ill patients by themselves.

A long line outside a Delhi gas supplier. People doing what they can to save their loved ones. Some get the oxygen they need. But there isn't enough to go round.

The state of Delhi is reporting one death from COVID-19 every four minutes. And as the hospitals can't cope with the growing numbers of patients so the cremation grounds are struggling to cope with the rising numbers of deaths. The funeral pyres are burning day and night.

Delhi is one hotspot of India's COVID-19 emergency. Maharashtra state and the city of Mumbai is another. Here vaccination centers ran out of supplies on Wednesday. India is one of the biggest producers of vaccines. But it doesn't have enough to vaccinate the next 600 million people who will become eligible for the jab.

Amid the frustration and suffering this: A 105-year-old man and his 95-year-old wife have survived a COVID-19 infection. The family says they want that story to give hope to others. For many fighting the disease, hope and prayers are all they have to help them.