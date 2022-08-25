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A proposal was set forth to David Steel, Elizabeth’s appointed governor of Gibraltar, involving Crown Prince Michael in Gibraltar. This could be a game-changer in the battle of good vs evil. For more details, see” Crown Prince Michael in Gibraltar” – The Governor’s Dossier: Gibraltar-Messenger.net/Gibraltar-Governor-King-Christ.
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