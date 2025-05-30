Spinning Rings of AI – Scott Hensler

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show 126: Digital Necromancy or the Spinning Rings of AI is the subject of today's show. The capturing of one's soul is as simple as befriending the ghost in the machine. The unsuspecting victims who are lost and wounded in their spirit are just trying to find identity within themselves by conversing with AI. AI is the ultimate bait of Satan and leading all of us to the Beast of Revelation. User beware!
Donation - https://buymeacoffee.com/grumpyoldexorcist
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GrumpyOldExorcist
SoundCloud playlist: https://soundcloud.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/sets
Main website: https://scotthenslernetwork.org
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/GrumpyOldExorcist
Audio only: https://grumpy-old-exorcist.mixlr.com/recordings
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/GrumpyOldExorcists
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scotthensler/home