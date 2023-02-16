Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Chemical Fallout Dream/Prophecy (Must Consider the Possibility)
41 views
channel image
wutaga
Published 16 hours ago |

I uploaded a video of a dream about a related chemical spill a few days before it happened. Now another dream which seemed to reflect once again, the possibility of this too being intentional, and created in such a manner wherebye the fallout might be much more further reaching than we are being told,  even as though it were designed that way.

Keywords
deathdeep stateprophecywarningfalloutdisasterreproducingchemical disaster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket