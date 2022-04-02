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GOP senators warn Biden end of Title 42 will further border crisis
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20 views • April 02, 2022
According to GOP senators, the Biden administration's imminent cancellation of Title 42 policy will vastly worsen the immigration crisis on the southern border. One America's John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.
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