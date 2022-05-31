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WORMWOOD INSIDER: MFATW VITAL INFORMATION - COMET PIECES COMING (NOT THE MAIN PX DEBRIS - ENDTIMES
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280 views • May 31, 2022
Creatrix 13.
For more info go to Brandon's channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDv96plIk794UzfYnsAcYnQ | Today is now 5/29/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This video is audio I'm sharing from planet x system insider mike from around the world talking to paul Begley on pastor Begleys youtube channel last Thursday... Paul's video was censored so I found full audio from insider mikes page called council of time on soundclouds website....mike speaks to paul on planet x, bible prophecy, Russia and the reason I'm posting this for is because Mike talks about the meteor shower from a broken comet that people can see tomorrow night on May 30th and the 31st and some pieces yes ( May hit earth) though it's not the planet x system asteroid debri coming by the millions soon... Footage of planet x system footage by me and credited pictures and videos credited to others also....
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/AQzETTz8fMSq/
For more info go to Brandon's channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDv96plIk794UzfYnsAcYnQ | Today is now 5/29/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This video is audio I'm sharing from planet x system insider mike from around the world talking to paul Begley on pastor Begleys youtube channel last Thursday... Paul's video was censored so I found full audio from insider mikes page called council of time on soundclouds website....mike speaks to paul on planet x, bible prophecy, Russia and the reason I'm posting this for is because Mike talks about the meteor shower from a broken comet that people can see tomorrow night on May 30th and the 31st and some pieces yes ( May hit earth) though it's not the planet x system asteroid debri coming by the millions soon... Footage of planet x system footage by me and credited pictures and videos credited to others also....
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/AQzETTz8fMSq/
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