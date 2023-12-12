Maui bird experiment ignored as they push the release of billions of bacteria injected mosquitoes.

Read the FULL Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project article here https://www.newsletter.hawaiiunites.org/p/dont-irradiate-the-birds?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email





The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life. Find book here https://www.amazon.com/Invisible-Rainbow-History-Electricity-Life/dp/1645020096/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3BGUDT4B45VCJ&keywords=invisible+rainbow&qid=1702320380&sprefix=invisible+rainbow%2Caps%2C609&sr=8-1





Donate to legal fee to help stop bacteria injected mosquitoes on Maui! https://hawaiiunites.org/donate/





SPONSOR: "Trans World Metals" I would NOT leave my retirement in fiat dollars. You can move your retirement into precious metals or just buy some with NO tax ramifications. Visit: https://www.transworldmetalsltd.com

or call 951-833-4609 Tell them Michelle sent you. =)





Inspired to send a donation for my work?

Venmo me @: [email protected]

Zelle: [email protected]

Buy me a coffe:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/allymichelle

Send check to Michelle Melendez PO Box 385, Hakalau, Hawaii 96710

(Mahalo so much)





Get my book at The Book Patch: "End Dieting Hell" https://blossominnerwellness.com/product-category/book/





Need to get in shape? Join my online Be Fit with Love program https://blossominnerwellness.com/be-fit/





Movies that woke me up to the REAL world I live in are...

• Money Masters (1996)

• Zeitgeist - The Movie | Documentary |.

Disclaimer: [NOTE: This is not legal or finacial advice. This is information only.]