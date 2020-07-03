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When Wagon Burners Are Wrong.
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20 views • July 03, 2020
This goes out to the lunatic leftist Sioux wagon burners who hate Mount Rushmore.
GET OVER YOURSELF!
The land you live on now is no more sacred than the land you once lived on, or the land anyone else lives on.
PS: There are many fine members of the tribes of the Americas, but these assholes are not among them. They're left wing loons that should be locked up for sedition.
GET OVER YOURSELF!
The land you live on now is no more sacred than the land you once lived on, or the land anyone else lives on.
PS: There are many fine members of the tribes of the Americas, but these assholes are not among them. They're left wing loons that should be locked up for sedition.
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